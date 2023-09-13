Another Accident Involving Marlington School Bus

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Does lightning strike twice in the same place?

For the Marlington Local School District, the answer is “yes”.

The day after five students were taken to the hospital from a school bus rollover accident, the district says a Marlington bus was rear ended by a car on Route 44 near Pontius Street NE in Marlboro Township.

No one was injured.

There were 14 Marlboro Elementary students on the school bus.

The car driver was cited by Marlboro Township police.

Monday afternoon, five students and the bus driver were checked out at the hospital when a bus went into the ditch and flipped over at Beeson Street and Columbus Road NE.

The bus driver was cited there.