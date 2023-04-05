Another Big Jump in Gas Prices
April 5, 2023 7:14AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Up go gas prices, again.
GasBuddy has a couple of retail chains pushing the price for regular to $3.75.9 in Stark County on Wednesday morning.
Some stations increased prices by 25-cents or more.
There were still more affordable prices out there though, according to GasBuddy.
The AAA average price in the metro area Wednesday morning is up another 13-cents to $3.56.
That’s higher than the state ($3.53)and national ($3.53) averages.
A little over a week ago, the average price had dropped to under three dollars.