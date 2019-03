Another blood pressure medication has been recalled over concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited is voluntarily recalling one lot of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets due to detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity. Use this chart to determine if yours is among them. Also call your doctor for more details!

