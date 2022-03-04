      Weather Alert

Another Change in the Jackson Girls Basketball Game Location

Pam Cook
Mar 4, 2022 @ 12:00pm

They tried to have Jackson High School basketball fans go to one place to watch both the boys and girls teams play tomorrow.  But, that’s not going to happen.  After moving the girls game from Medina to Twinsburg, it’s been moved back.  And the time has been changed.

Jackson Girls basketball game will be tomorrow at 1:30pm at MEDINA …moved it back to Medina.

Jackson Boys basketball game will be tomorrow at 4:30pm at Twinsburg.   The game we’ll have for you now at 4:30pm tipoff.   4:15 pregame on 1480 WHBC  

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Blood Found Not Guilty
Canton man arrested for OVI - Called Habitual Offender
The Nationwide Building in Canton to have new owner and new use Soon
Russian Vodka Removed from Ohio Store Shelves, Sunday a Day of Prayer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On