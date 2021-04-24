      Weather Alert

Another Dent in the Stark County Drug Trade

Pam Cook
Apr 24, 2021 @ 7:31am

Another large narcotics bust in Stark County by the Sheriff’s Office and the Metro Narcotics unit.
They executed a search warrant on 16th Street SE in Massillon and found 62 grams of cocaine, a firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash.
38-year old Jason Webb was arrested and faces several charges.
The sheriff says they continue to investigate and reminds residents if they have info on this case or others they call the anonymous crime tip line at 330-451-3937.

