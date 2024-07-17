Another Effort to Try Alleged Killer of Teen Fails

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the sixth time, the effort to try a Lexington Township man in a 2009 murder case is derailed.

A mistrial was declared in the Robert Moore case after his defense attorney says he heard potential jurors remarking about the case.

Moore continues to be jailed on a murder charge for the June 2009 killing of 17-year-old Glenna Jean White of Alliance at or near his then-Smith Township home.

Her body has never been located.

Moore has already been found not guilty of aggravated murder.