YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Mahoning County prosecutor will try again in January to convict an Alliance man of the 2009 murder of a teen.

There was yet another mistrial this week in the Robert Moore case.

A jury could not be seated.

The 52-year-old is accused of killing 17-year-old Glenna Jean White of Smith Township.

Her remains have never been found.