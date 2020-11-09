      Breaking News
Another Opportunity for Funding for Canton Small Businesses Impacted by Pandemic

Jim Michaels
Nov 9, 2020 @ 5:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There is still funding available in the $750,000 Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program for businesses impacted by the pandemic, so another window has opened for applications.

City Community Development Manager Chris Hardesty says a Canton business can apply again, even if they were turned down the first time around.

He suggests providing as much financial information as possible.

Grants are up to $10,000.

Businesses must be in Canton, not in a residential area, and registered with the state

The window closes Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

