COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No relief at the pump.

The AAA average price for gasoline Wednesday morning was $3.58, up 15-cents from Tuesday morning.

This as many of the local chains continue pushing the price back up to $3.69.9.

The statewide average price is $3.55.

No satisfactory explanation as to why local and state gas prices keep rising higher than the national average.