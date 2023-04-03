Another Severe Wind Storm Brings Down Trees, Cuts Power

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Crews continue working to restore all the power from that brief, but severe windstorm on Saturday.

Winds gusted as high as 82 miles an hour near Toledo as the 20-minute storm blew through.

A wind gust of 60 miles an hour was recorded in Canal Fulton, with a 53 miles an hour gust at the Akron Canton Airport weather station.

Other peak wind gusts: 64 miles an hour at Wooster and 53 at New Philadelphia’s Harry Clever Field.

In Plain Township, a portion of the roof at the Glenwood Intermediate School was reportedly damaged.

A tractor trailer rig was blown onto its side on Southbound I-77 between the airport and Shuffel Street exits.

And the back wall was reportedly blown off the Holmes Seed Company building on 46th Street NW near Cleveland Avenue in Plain Township.