Another State – Pot Penalties Lessen
Pam Cook
Feb 11, 2020 @ 6:31am
Virginia lawmakers have taken a step toward decriminalizing marijuana.
The state House on Monday voted to approve a bill that seeks to make possession of weed a minor offense, replacing jail time with small fines. The state Senate is expected to pass the legislation soon, and Governor Ralph Northam has already indicated he plans to sign the bill into law when it reaches his desk.
The positive response comes less than a month after a bill that sought to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Virginia was shot down.
