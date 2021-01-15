      Weather Alert

Another Stimulus Payment headed our Way? That and More!

Pam Cook
Jan 15, 2021 @ 6:39am
  • Stimulus payments of $1,400 could soon be on the way for most Americans — if Joe Biden gets his way.
  • The President-elect on Thursday outlined his $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” on Thursday, which includes a third relief payment for most U.S. citizens. The plan also includes increasing unemployment benefits to $400 a week through the end of September; raising minimum wage to $15 an hour; $170 billion in aid for schools and universities; and an extension of the federal ban on evictions.
  • “The crisis of human suffering is in plain sight, and there’s no time to waste,” Biden said while unveiling the plan, which will likely be voted on in February. “We have to act, and we have to act now.”
