Weather Alert
Pam Cook
Another Store Closing some Locations
Pam Cook
Sep 22, 2020 @ 8:14am
(Jesse Naul)
The financially troubled Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed it’s shuttering 63 stores by the end of the year.
The stores’ closures, announced Monday, are part of the retail chain’s restructuring plan, which officials say was prompted by the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, 2,800 employees will lose their jobs as the company attempts to streamline its operations.
The 63 stores currently on the chopping block are located in 29 U.S. states, officials say. All totaled, there are 955 Bed Bath & Beyond outlets in the U.S.
