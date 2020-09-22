      Weather Alert

Another Store Closing some Locations

Pam Cook
Sep 22, 2020 @ 8:14am
(Jesse Naul)
  • The financially troubled Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed it’s shuttering 63 stores by the end of the year.
  • The stores’ closures, announced Monday, are part of the retail chain’s restructuring plan, which officials say was prompted by the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, 2,800 employees will lose their jobs as the company attempts to streamline its operations.
  • The 63 stores currently on the chopping block are located in 29 U.S. states, officials say. All totaled, there are 955 Bed Bath & Beyond outlets in the U.S.
