      Weather Alert

Another Story of Death and Resurrection: New Congregation Moving Into Former Presbyterian Church

Jim Michaels
Mar 4, 2021 @ 5:17am
Sanctuary of Harter Heights Community Church (Contributed photo)

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a secondary story of death and resurrection, at an appropriate time.

Though the few remaining worshippers at the 70-year-old Westminster Presbyterian Church in Canton have lost their home, the church building just north of West Tusc on Aultman Avenue NW will soon house the new Harter Heights Community Church, a non-denominational Christian assembly.

The first services are on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday at 10 a.m.

Former church leaders sold the building for a dollar.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Gunfire Hits CFD Medic Vehicle on Busy West Tusc, Two Other Vehicles Hit, No One Hurt
THURSDAY UPDATE: 2400 New Cases, Very Few Schools Still Fully Remote
Residents of Canton to See Water, Sewer, Sanitation Rates Rise Slightly
Lots of Smoke From Early Friday Morning Canton Fire in Vacant House