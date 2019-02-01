Another Superbowl First – Male Cheerleaders

Has it taken THIS long?

So, even if the Rams don’t win this year’s Super bowl, they will still be making history this Sunday. They’re the first time to compete in the Super Bowl with male cheerleaders.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are both dance-style cheerleaders. They’ve taken their fare share of ribbing from football fans during the year.

Why?

are we really still worried about mixing traditional gender roles in 2019?

Of course, football fans being superstitious by nature — if the Rams lose the big game — let’s hope they don’t blame it on Quinton and Napoleon.

We’re more apt to place the blame on two other guys: Tom Brady and Bill Bellichick.