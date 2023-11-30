News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ant-Man Star Jonathan Majors Appears In Court As Jury Selection Begins In New York Assault Trial

November 29, 2023 7:32PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — The actor Jonathan Majors has appeared in court in New York for the start of jury selection in a trial in which he is accused of injuring his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring.

The trial could wind up playing a big role in what happens next with Majors, who had emerged as a breakout star with major roles in films including “Creed III” and who was being set up as the next, great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.

He says his ex-girlfriend was the aggressor in a confrontation in Manhattan that led to his arrest last March.

