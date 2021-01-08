AP All Pro team and more stuff!

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
NFL All Pro team was announced today, 2 members of the Browns on the list, Myles Garrett and Jack Conklin.
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen are $33million richer today. Because they recently sold their 12-thousand square foot estate in Brookline, Massachusetts which features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine room, a gym, and a spa. The two moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.
The Bucs take on Chase Young and the Washington Football team tomorrow night at 8:15. Tampa is an 8 pt. Road favorite.
Other games tomorrow on Wild Card Weekend are
Indy at Buffalo -6
The Rams travel to Seattle -3.5
On Sunday,
Baltimore -3.5 travels to Tennessee 1:05
Chicago is at New Orleans -9.5. 4:05
Cleveland at Pittsburgh-6. 8:15
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is running a lottery for the opportunity to purchase one of 1,931 bottles of six varieties of Pappy Van Winkle bourbons and rye whiskey.
Pappy is highly-regarded and sought-after. It’s not unusual for bourbon connoisseurs to spend hours in line outside stores that expect to get some bottles in stock, and they fetch high prices on the secondary market.
The prices range from $89.99 for a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle handmade straight bourbon 10-year-old 107 proof, up to $399.99 for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle’s family reserve straight bourbon 23-year-old 95.6 proof.
Mountain Dew has a big announcement for the New Year: its first new permanent flavor in over a decade..and it’s pink. Mountain Dew Major Melon is the new addition and its the first flavor to be introduced since Mountain Dew White back in 2010.
Mountain Dew Major Melon and Mountain Dew Major Melon Zero Sugar are now available nationwide, coming in 20-ounce bottles, 2-liter bottles, 12 packs of 12-ounce cans and other single and multipack sizes.
Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93, the team announced.
He suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home Thursday night and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles, four National League pennants and eight division crowns. He was named NL Manager of the Year twice and won 1,599 career games.
Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and the Cavs defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90 on Thursday night.
Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid. Javale McGee added 13 points.
The Cavs are in 8th place in the Eastern conference at 5-4.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to meet with Urban Meyer today to discuss the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources have told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
No deal is imminent with Meyer, Pelissero adds, and the team still has at least one interview scheduled.
Even though Alex Trebek passed away in November, his time on “Jeopardy” comes to an end tonight. The game show he hosted for 37 years will pay tribute to him at the end of tonight’s show. Watch Jeopardy on channel 19 tonight at 7:30.
After 46 years, “Wheel Of Fortune” made its prime-time debut last night with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” Some of the Celebs include, Leslie Jones and Drew Carey. Starring Pat Sajak and Vanna White, the new star-studded edition of “Wheel Of Fortune” airs on Thursdays at 8pm ET on ABC.
Today is Friday, January 8, 2021
Today in
Sports History
1984 – ABC purchased the remaining 85% of ESPN.
1993 – Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) became the 18th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points. MJ ended with 32,292.
Today in Music
1968 – Otis Redding released “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” ranked 28th of “Rolling Stone’s” top 500 songs.
1973 – Elvis Presley sued Priscilla Presley for a divorce.
Celebrity Birthdays
Elvis born in 1935 would’ve or is 85
Loverboy’s Mike Reno is 66
5 time all star and Oakland A, New York Yankee and Cleveland Indian Jason Giambi is 50