News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

AP: Governor DeSantis Plans To Announce Presidential Bid Wednesday On Twitter Spaces

By News Desk
May 23, 2023 3:49PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

FLORIDA (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday.

That’s according to two people with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

Musk seemed to confirm the news Tuesday in London, saying DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement’ on Twitter on Wednesday.

He called it “the first time something like this is happening on social media,” with real time questions and answers.

DeSantis is seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set
3

CPD Reminder: Nightly Curfew Still in Place
4

The National High School Football Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Announced
5

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot