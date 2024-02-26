APD: 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Connection With Latest Homicide

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have a suspect in custody in connection with the second homicide of the year there.

They arrested a 16-year-old boy at a house in the 1000 block of South Arlington Street on Saturday night.

It was in that nearby neighborhood Friday night that a 47-year-old man was shot once in the chest.

He was then taken to a location on East Wilbeth Road and later picked up by ambulance.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The teen is charged with felonious assault, likely to become a murder charge.

Akron police were initially called to the East Wilbeth address for the report of a shooting