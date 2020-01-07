APD: 19-Year-Old Shot by Police, Hospitalized
Akron Police Department
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 19-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning in Akron after a confrontation with police.
Police have identified him as Elijah Cade. They say he is in critical condition.
Three Akron officers say they were forced to fire after the man got out of his car at Manchester Road and Kenmore Blvd and began making what they call “furtive” movements.
He had just been involved in an accident following a short pursuit. The incident happened at 12:23 AM in the area of Manchester Road and Kenmore Blvd.