Akron PD Looking for Suspect Vehicle in Teen’s Shooting Death
Akron police say this is the suspect vehicle in the shooting death of Na'Kia Crawford. (Akron police)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We have the victim’s name and a suspect vehicle in the shooting death of a recent graduate of North High School in Akron.
The Summit County medical examiner says 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford was shot inside a vehicle at the intersection East North and North Howard Streets on Sunday afternoon.
A passenger was not hurt.
And, police have released surveillance images of a black sports car with tinted windows.
Witnesses say shots were fired from that vehicle.
There was a candlelight vigil for the teen Monday night.