Appeals Court Allows Alex Murdaugh To Argue For New Trial Because Of Possible Jury Tampering

By News Desk
October 17, 2023 1:00PM EDT
Alex Murdaugh listens as prosecutor Creighton Waters makes closing arguments during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An appeals court in South Carolina is allowing Alex Murdaugh to ask a judge to throw out his murder convictions and life sentence and get a new trial after his lawyers accused the court clerk in his trial of influencing the jury.

The one-paragraph decision Tuesday likely opens the door for a full hearing where witnesses who would have to testify under oath.

Those witnesses could include Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill, the jurors and even Judge Clifton Newman.

A time or place or the scope of the hearing will be determined later.

But even if his conviction is overturned, Murdaugh won’t walk out of prison because he pleaded guilty to financial crimes last month.

