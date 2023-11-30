News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Appeals Court Reinstates Gag Order That Barred Former President Trump From Maligning Court Staff In NY Fraud Trial

November 30, 2023 1:16PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has reinstated a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial.

The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order Oct. 3 after Trump posted a derogatory comment about the judge’s law clerk to social media.

The post included a baseless allegation about the clerk’s personal life.

It came the second day of the trial in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

It alleges Trump exaggerated his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals.

The Republican former president denies any wrongdoing.

