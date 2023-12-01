Appeals Court Rules Lawsuits Against Former President Trump Over January 6th Riot Can Move Forward

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward.

A three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit court knocked down Trump’s sweeping claims that presidential immunity shields him from liability in the lawsuits brought by Democratic lawmakers and police officers.

But the three-judge panel said the 2024 Republican presidential primary frontrunner can continue to fight to try to prove that his actions were taken in his official capacity as president.

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the decision “limited, narrow and procedural.”