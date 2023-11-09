News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized In Mexico

By News Desk
November 9, 2023 1:01PM EST
Share
Credit: MGN

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak remains hospitalized in Mexico City following a “health problem” while he was in the city to speak at a business conference.

A source close to the conference who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the incident said Wozniak was stable, but declined to provide details of what had happened.

Wozniak had been scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum in Mexico City, a two-day gathering billed as the world’s most important management event.

Wozniak had been scheduled as the conference’s closing speaker Wednesday afternoon.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

ELECTION 2023 RESULTS: Quick View, 2 Successful State Issues, 2 New Mayors
3

3 Arrested in Canton PD Effort to Remove Guns from Streets
4

Saturday Morning Huddle is LIVE HERE
5

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Sobriety Checkpoints in Canton Friday Night