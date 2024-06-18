News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Apple Ends Its Buy Now, Pay Later Service

By News Desk
June 18, 2024 11:35AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is discontinuing its buy now, pay later service known as Apple Pay Later barely a year after its initial launch in the U.S., and will rely on companies who already dominate the industry like Affirm and Klarna.

It’s an acknowledgement from a company known for producing hit products that building a financial services business from scratch as Apple has been doing for several years is difficult and highly competitive.

Apple Pay Later launched with fanfare in March 2023 as a way for iPhone customers to split purchases of up to $1,000 into four equal payments with no fees or interest.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Make It 4 More Ohio Tornadoes
3

Canton Couple Faces Animal Cruelty Charges
4

Grand Parade Route Set for More Streetscaping, New Pavement
5

Parts of 150 Canton Streets, Alleys to See New Pavement This Year