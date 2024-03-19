Applegrove Project First Step in Improvements Near Costco

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The closure of Applegrove Street NW in Jackson Township between Strip and Frank Avenues is part one of a $2.3 million project to improve traffic flow around the new Costco store.

Applegrove will be widened with turn lanes added over the next month or so.

This part of the project also includes a traffic light at Applegrove and Strip.

The next step in the project will be the widening of Frank between Strip and Strausser to add a turn lane.

Much of the work is being paid for with grant funding.

The closure of Applegrove also means drivers from North Canton, for example, can’t access Strip Avenue.

The project also includes new pavement on Applegrove from the railroad tracks to Frank.