Application Site Opens For President’s Student Debt Cancellation

By News Desk
October 17, 2022 4:04PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Applications for President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation are being accepted through a “beta launch” of a new online form.

Borrowers were notified Friday that an early version of the application was being made available as the Education Department looks to find and fix problems in the process.

Applications submitted during the pilot period will be processed after the form is officially made public.

The official form is expected to be made public later this month.

Biden’s plan calls for $10,000 in federal student debt cancellation for those with incomes below $125,000 a year.

