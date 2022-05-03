April Shooting Victim From Canton Dies From Injuries
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton teen looks to be facing more serious charges now that the man he’s accused of shooting last month has died.
17-year-old Anthony Hinton was already locked up on attempted murder charges at the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.
He’s accused of shooting 26-year-old Dajuan Wheat along Gilbert Circle near Ellis Avenue and 31sr Street NE back on April 16.
He died Saturday night.
That’s eight homicides in Canton this year.