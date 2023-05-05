Architects Tour Stark Jail as County Moves Forward With Update

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We still don’t know how much it may cost, but several architects toured the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and jail this week.

They’ve expressed an interest in a project that involves remodeling about two-thirds of the facility.

County leaders have said they want to move to a “pod” layout for the jail cells instead of the current linear design.

Remodeling the older parts of the Route 62 complex could take several years.

Parts of the facility that need remodeled are having plumbing and electrical issues.