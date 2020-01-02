Are Online Predators Talking With Your Children?
Almost every single teenage boy in America – 97 percent – plays video games and about 83 percent of girls do, according to the Pew Research Center. And sexual predators and other bad actors have used the popular chat room feature on advanced video games as an easy access point into the lives of young people: They are meeting them online through multiplayer video games and chat apps, making virtual connections right in their victims’ homes.
Licensed Professional Counselor//Founder of the Brain Performance Center. LEIGH RICHARDSON talked with Gary Rivers about the growing problem.
