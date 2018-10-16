Are Radical Political Views Hurting Our Mental Health?

Psychologist Dr John Huber, a regular contributor on the Gary Rivers Show, was a guest Tuesday morning. He spoke to Gary Rivers on the “nasty political atmosphere” in America — and how it may not be good for our mental health.

In previous years, when Americans fought among themselves over political or social issues, there was an underling mutual respect shared. Almost a “I disagree with you but, were are brothers and sisters under one nation.” Today, the fighting has gotten much more vicious and the decorum & respect once shared is gone.

If married couples fought the way today’s Americans do, they’d probably get divorced with mutual restraining orders.

Americans may be at their political wits end right now however, it shouldn’t deter anyone from still being cordial and respectful to one another.