Are you a cigarette smoker? Love it or hate it, this is happening!
WHBC News
For those who think it’s not possible to get an entire country to make a full-scale, difficult change . . . I point to this.
According to the CDC, cigarette smoking in the U.S. just hit its all-time low. (Or, at least, its lowest mark since they started collecting the data in 1965.)
In 2018, 13.7% of adults smoked one or more cigarettes. That’s down around TWO-THIRDS since 1965, when 42.4% of Americans smoked . . . and down about half since 1990, when it was 25.5%.
Last year, 3.9% of adults smoked cigars and 3.2% smoked e-cigarettes.
The study also found that cigarette smokers are more likely to try to quit today than in the past.