Are You a Helicopter Parent?

Forget helicopter parenting, the new trend is LAWNMOWER PARENTING. That’s when parents “mow down” any person or obstacle that might keep their kid from having the best life possible.–That’s the conclusion of many, including Dr. John Huber, a guest on the Gary Rivers Show.

A mental health professional for over twenty years, Dr. Huber is a Clinical Forensic Psychologist, and he is a practitioner with privileges at two long term acute care hospitals. Dr. Huber has appeared on over three hundred top tier radio shows.

In an anonymous article for We Are Teachers, one educator revealed their own brush with a ‘lawnmower parent’ when they were called to the office to pick something up from a student’s father. Thinking it would be something important, like medication or lunch, the teacher was outraged to see the man standing there, holding an insulated water bottle.

