Are you Hard on Yourself? For What?

Pam Cook
Sep 24, 2020 @ 8:17am

The Ten Things We’re Hardest on Ourselves About Include Bad Decisions and How We Look in Pictures

 

Life’s tough enough, especially in 2020.  So give yourself a pass every now and then, and don’t be so hard on yourself.  2,000 people were asked to name the top things they’re too hard on themselves about.

Here are the top ten . . .

1.  Bad decisions you’ve made in the past.

2.  Regrettable things you’ve said or done.

3.  How you look in pictures.

4.  Not exercising enough.

5.  Your weight.

6.  Thinking about things you WISH you’d said.

7.  Plans you didn’t accomplish.

8.  Not pushing yourself more.

9.  Comparing yourself to other people.

10.  Not being more productive in general.

That last one’s really common right now.  46% said they’ve felt less productive during the pandemic.

 

