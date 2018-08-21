Are You Ready for Downtown Canton Restaurant Week?

Downtown Canton Restaurant Week is a celebration of downtown’s tastiest restaurants. Restaurants will be offering delicious multi-course dinners at very special pricing. Other downtown businesses will be participating with unique offerings, too!

Joining Gary in studio was Mike DeChellis, Dalisa Merriweather from Napoli’s were guests in the studio.

Week runs from September 10th to September 15th

For More Information: https://www.downtowncantonrestaurantweek.com/

HOW IT WORKS

Restaurant week is designed to give Stark County residents and visitors alike a chance to try new restaurants and visit old favorites—all for a preset, cost of $20 to $35 per person.

Experiencing Downtown Canton Restaurant week is simple: Visit any of the participating restaurants for dinner between Monday, September 10, and Saturday, September 15, 2018. Ask for the Downtown Canton Restaurant Week special menu offering and enjoy a delicious meal at a great preset price! You can view all of the restaurants and their menus ahead of time.

There’s no need to preorder or buy tickets for Restaurant Week, but do be sure to check with each individual restaurant in advance about the need for reservations—as the special menus are sure to be quite popular.

You can visit a different restaurant each evening! And make sure to get a stamp at each location in your Downtown Canton Restaurant Week passport. With your passport, you can get special offers and access to activities and events downtown, and be entered for a chance to win special raffle prizes.