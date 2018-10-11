Are You Ready for “Mayhem in Massillon”?

Spring Hill Director, Sammy Kay Smith says there is a spooky walking tour of downtown Massillon this weekend. Guides help you see exactly what the world was like in the past, and let you walk in the same places as our predecessors.

Tours will take place on Saturday, October 13th, during the Zombie Walk. Tour times are 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm and 7:30pm, and tickets are $15 per person. Tours will start at Tommy Henrich Blvd near the Zombie Walk celebration. Look for the Spring Hill Historic Home sign. Each walk will last about an hour and a half.

Additional tours may be added. These tour times allow for guests to still see at least one performance from the Zombie Walk dancers.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by calling 330-833-6749 or on our website at www.springhillhistorichome.org/mayhem/ or on directly at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mayhem-in-massillon-tickets-50376415214 . Reservations in advanced are recommended, as we can only take 20 people per tour time.

Spring Hill is located at the intersection of Lake Ave and Wales Road at 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, in Massillon, Ohio.