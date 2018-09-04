Are you Still Vulnerable to Cybercrimes?

Gary Davis, McAfee Security Specialist is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning.

He was made available to Gary to discuss the Latest Cybercriminal Tactics and What our Listeners Can do to Protect Their Personal Data

A year after the Equifax data breach, which put roughly 148million Americans at risk of identity theft, we continue to see companies fail to protect sensitive consumer data, proving that there is a growing need for consumers to be vigilant and protect their own personal information.

Earlier this year, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, McAfee found that despite concerns of personal information and identity theft, only 37% of individuals use an identity theft protection solution and 28% have no plans to sign up for an ID theft protection solution.

Gary Davis is McAfee’s Chief Consumer Security Evangelist. He is a sought-after speaker on trends in digital security including the evolving threat landscape, privacy and securing the Internet of ThingsGary has appeared on multiple business, security and consumer lifestyle broadcast outlets, including CBS News, CNBC, NBC, ABC, FOX News, Bloomberg, WSJ MoneyBeat .