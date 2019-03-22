Are You The “Bad Neighbor” in Your Neighborhood?
By Gary Rivers
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 6:12 AM

Spring is here.  While the weather isn’t completely cooperating, many of us are looking forward to the opportunity to get our first yardwork done —

Perhaps we should look a little deeper and ask ourselves a question.  “Are your neighbors silently judging you, because you never mow your lawn?”

A new survey found half of homeowners have at least one neighbor with an ugly yard.  And not mowing your lawn is one of the biggest complaints.

Here are the top ten things about your house that can make people judge you before they even step inside . . .

1.  A dirty exterior.  Meaning the outside of the house looks dirty, or needs a paint job.

2.  You haven’t mowed your lawn in a while.

3.  Dead flowers or plants.

4.  Weeds.

5.  Overgrown flower beds.

6.  Your house is a weird color.

7.  A tacky mailbox.

8.  “No Trespassing” signs.

9.  Chain link fences.

10.  A sign that says, “Beware of Dog.”

(OnePoll)

 

