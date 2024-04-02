UPDATE: AccuWeather Says ‘Still’ Severe Threat

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – “We’re not out of the woods yet”.

Even though the National Weather Service has pushed that area of “moderate” risk for severe weather out of northern Ohio, those are the words of AccuWeather Meteorologist Bob Larson.

He says there’s still a chance for some rough weather.

When the system moves through before midnight, Bob says temperatures will slowly start to fall into the 40s.

A Flood Watch is up for Stark and Wayne Counties until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A Flash Flood Warning for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties until 11.

Earlier reports had nearly three inches of rainfall near Dover and 2 1/2 near Leesville.