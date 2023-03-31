Area Braces for More Strong Winds, Thunderstorms

A man rides his bicycle through floodwaters on College Road in Watsonville, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. More than 9,000 California residents were under evacuation orders Friday as a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute.(AP Photo/Nic Coury)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some more rough springtime weather to deal with.

Wind Advisories are up for the area for most of the daylight hours on Saturday.

In Stark County, the advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

But it starts Friday night, with AccuWeather Meteorologist Carl Ericksen saying a line of strong thunderstorms will impact us near or just after midnight, with wind gusts to 60 miles an hour.

Carl says we’ll get a repeat of that midday or early afternoon on Saturday.

Then the cold front moves through, ushering in even stronger winds, gusting to perhaps 70 miles an hour in spots.

We could even see some snow showers Saturday night.

It’s a return to calm weather on Sunday, with sunshine and 50 degrees.

Check back here or tune to News Talk 1480 AM WHBC Radio for the latest.