Area Church Once Again Offering “Ashes to Go”
JACKSON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Today is Ash Wednesday. For those who are looking for a place to get their ashes after work one area church is making it extra easy to do just that.
“They can simply roll into the parking lot and the other pastor Bruce and I will be standing at a tent where we will have ashes in a small container,” St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church Pastor Andrew Potsko tells WHBC News.
The ashes will be available to all from 4 until 6 PM this evening. Drivers wont even have to exit their vehicles. Potsko tells WHBC that drivers just drive up to them, roll down their window and they will receive their ashes after a quick prayer.
For those interested, the church located at 4600 Fulton Drive NW, in Jackson Township will also be hosting an evening Ash Wednesday service at 7 PM.