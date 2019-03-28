Area Filmmaker Goes On the Trail of BigFoot

Seth Breedlove is a NE Ohio filmmaker who is making a career looking for monsters of local lore.

His production company, Small Town Monsters, may say what he does, best: Investigate small town monster lore.

Seth, and one of his film’s starring performers, Adam Dugan, stopped into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about his latest 6 episode miniseries, “On the Trail of Bigfoot”.

The event will be featured this Friday evening at the Palace Theatre, beginning at 8pm.

On the Trail of… Bigfoot is also available on DVD and streaming services. It will also soon be available on amazon.com

Tickets for Friday’s showing are $5.

What’s Next? Listen to the Podcast to find out.