Area Juvenile Correctional Facility Gets Funding to Protect Employees
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area Juvenile Correctional Facility is receiving funding that will help keep its employees safe while on the job. The state controlling board has awarded Indian River in Massillon with $736,000 that will pay for the installation of a “Spider Alert” man-down system. The system will notify a central command center if an employee on the facility’s property is ever in danger. The facility’s old system is near the end of its life.