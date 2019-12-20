      Weather Alert

Area Juvenile Correctional Facility Gets Funding to Protect Employees

Noah Hiles
Dec 20, 2019 @ 3:31pm
Money Bag, Currency, Paper Currency.

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area Juvenile Correctional Facility is receiving funding that will help keep its employees safe while on the job. The state controlling board has awarded Indian River in Massillon with $736,000 that will pay for the installation of a “Spider Alert” man-down system. The system will notify a central command center if an employee on the facility’s property is ever in danger. The facility’s old system is near the end of its life.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon