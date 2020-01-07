      Weather Alert

Area KeyBank Robbed

Noah Hiles
Jan 7, 2020 @ 3:29pm
WHBC News

CANTON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff is investigating an area bank robbery. The Sheriff’s office confirmed to WHBC News that the KeyBank in Canton Township was reportedly robbed earlier this afternoon. The Bank is located at 3001 Cleveland Avenue SW.

Lt. Ryan Carver says one man entered the bank and handed a note over to the teller demanding money. He says no weapons were drawn and no one was injured during the robbery. The robbery remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who might have information on the incident to contact them at 330-430-3800.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon