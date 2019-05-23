Area Psychiatrist’s Research Shaping The Future of Mental Health Treatment
Dr. Shishuka Malhotra is a psychiatrist in Canton, was a guest with Gary Rivers Thursday morning to talk about her Center for Mind, Brain, & Behavioral Medicine — and the research she and her staff conduct on a daily basis that may have positive implications in the treatment of mental health issues in the coming yeas.
Dr Malhotra, is a Board Certified Psychiatrist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry (Northeast Ohio College of Medicine), Akron-Canton, OH. spoke to Gary about the clinical trials that are ongoing — and the need for more patients to apply.
Call Today 330.493.1118
