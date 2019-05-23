      Weather Alert

Area Psychiatrist’s Research Shaping The Future of Mental Health Treatment

Gary Rivers
May 23, 2019 @ 12:35pm

Dr. Shishuka Malhotra is a psychiatrist in Canton, was a guest with Gary Rivers Thursday morning to talk about her Center for Mind, Brain, & Behavioral Medicine — and the research she and her staff conduct on a daily basis that may have positive implications in the treatment of mental health issues in the coming yeas.

Dr Malhotra, is a Board Certified Psychiatrist and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry (Northeast Ohio College of Medicine), Akron-Canton, OH. spoke to Gary about the clinical trials that are ongoing — and the need for more patients to apply.

Listen to Dr. Mulhatra

Visit her website

Call Today 330.493.1118

Clinical Trials

Below is the list of our current and previous Clinical Trial Studies have to offer.

