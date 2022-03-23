Area Severe Storm Threat ‘Slight’ to ‘Marginal’ Wednesday, Tornado Drill Canceled
Tornado damage at Royal Docks Brewhouse on Wales Ave. NE on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 (Courtesy Royal Docks Facebook page)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The same storm system that produced those tornadoes down South is moving through our area on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has the area on the line between a slight and marginal risk for severe weather later on Wednesday.
AccuWeather says that risk can include downpours, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado.
With the threat for severe weather, it’s important to remember that the area does get its share of tornadic activity.
It was just five months ago on October 21 when an EF-1 tornado hit Jackson Township.
The twister with maximum winds of 110 miles an hour laid down a three-mile-long path of damage from North Park to the KSU Stark/Stark State area.
There was also a small tornado touchdown in Carroll County last July.
The statewide tornado drill normally conducted on Wednesday during Severe Weather Awareness Week is canceled on Wednesday.
That should prevent confusion with any real warnings that may be issued.