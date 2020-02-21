Area Trooper Honored For Work with Juveniles
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A member of the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is being recognized for his excellent work.
The State Patrol tells WHBC News that Trooper J’Vonne Humphreys is the recipient of the 2019 Robert M. Chiaramonte Humanitarian award. The award goes to officers dedicated to humanitarian causes on the highway and in their communities.
Trooper Humphreys created the A.L.P.H.A program, which stands for Accomplishing, Leadership Principles, Honoring, Achievement, with the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility which houses boy juvenile offenders.
The program is centered on four aspects of depth; emotional, mental, physical and spiritual and is a series of weekly conversations led by Trooper Humphreys to get participants to think critically as well as understand various transitions throughout life.
On his own time, Trooper Humphreys visits the facility and teaches the juvenile offenders using relatable examples of manhood, statistics and truth from reliable sources in the curriculum.
Trooper Humphreys joined the Patrol in April 2017 as a member of the 162nd Academy Class. He earned his commission in September of that year and was assigned to the Canton Post.