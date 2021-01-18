Armed Protest in Columbus on Sunday: Small, Peaceful
Protestors carry signs outside the Ohio Statehouse Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Security was stepped up at statehouses across the U.S. after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An armed protest in Columbus on Sunday, but there were just a little over two dozen participants and it was peaceful.
That scene was repeated in a number of other capital cities.
The protestors with military garb and assault-type rifles argued with each other over a mix of causes, but the State Highway Patrol says that’s what the Statehouse is there for.
Security well-outnumbered participants, and troopers and others are remaining in Columbus through at least Wednesday, with the Statehouse closed.
They did tell troopers they did abhor violence and what happened at the Capitol 12 days ago.