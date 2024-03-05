Arnold Supports Redistricting Change Efforts by ‘Ohio Citizens Not Politicians’

Former California governor, actor and co-founder of Arnold Classic, Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for photographers during a press conference of the Arnold Classic Asia Multi-Sport Festival in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 19, 2016. Schwarzenegger is currently promoting the first time sports festival ‘Arnold Classics’ in Asia. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN Radio) – While in town in Columbus over the weekend for the “Arnold”, actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his support to Ohio Citizens Not Politicians.

They are pushing an effort to exclude elected officials from the process of redrawing legislative districts in the state.

They hope to get an amendment on the November ballot.

Schwarzenegger says he got that done in California.

In his words, Ohioans are getting “screwed” under the current process.

The group has until July to submit sufficient signatures.